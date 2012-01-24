MUMBAI Jan 24 India gold futures are likely to open down on Tuesday morning as a stronger rupee is likely to outweigh gains in overseas market, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange last ended 0.07 percent higher at 27,510 rupees per 10 grams.

* Spot gold prices were steady in early trade, near a 6-week high, as firm Tokyo futures and a pick up in demand in India helped it defy pressure from the euro.

* The rupee, which rose in early trade on Tuesday to hit a 10-week high, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open down, paring gains of the previous session, following a decline in overseas markets and firmness in the rupee, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX ended 0.72 percent higher at 421.15 rupees per kg.

* London copper futures edged lower on Tuesday in Asia where a firmer dollar and limited trading interest restrained the metal from stretching a rally in the previous session spurred by hopes of brisk Chinese demand. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)