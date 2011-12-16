MUMBAI India gold futures are likely to open down on Friday morning due to a rebound in the rupee although a rise in international market is seen restricting the losses, analysts said.

* The most-active gold for February delivery on the Multi Commodity Exchange last ended 2.31 percent lower at 27,531 rupees per 10 grams.

* The rupee pulled back sharply from its record lows in early trades on Friday, a day after the central bank took steps to curb speculation in the forwards market.

* The rupee, plays an important role in determining the landed cost of the dollar-quoted yellow metal and copper.

* Spot gold rallied 1 percent on Friday as a smooth Spanish bond auction and upbeat U.S. jobs data supported sentiment, but prices were on track for their biggest weekly drop in nearly three months on a year-end flight to cash.

COPPER

Copper futures are likely to open higher following similar trend in the London market, analysts said.

* The most-active copper for February delivery on the MCX last ended down 1.77 percent at 390.70 rupees per kg.

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 0.71 percent to $7,262 a tonne, after the U.S. economy showed signs of recovery while Europe's debt crisis slowed demand in emerging markets.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)