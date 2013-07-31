MUMBAI, July 31 India's central bank was seen intervening in late trades via state-run banks and a large U.S. bank was also seen selling dollars on Wednesday, helping the rupee recoup the day's losses, dealers said.

The rupee was last trading at 60.37/38 to a dollar versus Tuesday's close at 60.47/48. It fell to 61.17 in session. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)