Reuters Market Eye - The Nifty is up 0.3 percent tracking firm Asian shares, headed for fourth consecutive day of gains.
Soft global economic data sparks hopes of continued monetary stimulus.
Blue-chips stocks lead, with HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS) up 2.2 percent, and ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) up 0.8 percent.
Also, overseas investors bought shares worth 7.18 billion rupees ($117.55 million) on Wednesday.
However, Tata Steel (TISC.NS) is down 0.7 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) is down 0.4 percent after their April-June earnings lagged estimates.
Markets are closed on Friday for Independence Day.
