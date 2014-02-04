* BSE falls as much as 1.2 pct
* Index hits lowest since Oct. 9
* Foreign investors turning sellers
By Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam
MUMBAI, Feb 4 Indian shares fell to their lowest
in nearly four months on Monday, with indexes breaking below key
support levels, as blue chips such as Tata Consultancy Services
were routed in heavy selling by foreign investors exiting
emerging markets.
India's benchmark BSE index fell 1.2 percent and is
down 6.6 percent since its record close on Jan. 23, roughly the
start of an emerging market shakeout driven by fears of an
economic slowdown in China and the Federal Reserve's gradual
wind down of monetary stimulus.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold a net $640
million in shares over the previous seven sessions since Jan.
23. Analysts worry selling could accelerate after overseas funds
bought a net $20 billion worth of shares last year, leaving them
overweight and thus prone to take profits.
The country also faces general elections due by May,
creating another incentive to sell, according to these analysts,
even as India had been tipped to avoid the worst of the selloff
in emerging markets because of its improved current account
deficit and build-up in currency reserves.
Both the BSE and the broader NSE indexes fell below
their 200-day moving averages on Tuesday, a breach of support
which if sustained is typically seen as signalling more falls.
"FIIs are the drivers of our markets and outflows certainly
worry me. One thing is for sure, there will be no new FII money
in India till elections," said Paras Adenwala, principal
portfolio manager at Capital Portfolio Advisor.
"I think differentiation with other emerging markets should
happen provided India's election results are palatable. People
would remain defensive till that time."
The BSE index fell as much as 1.2 percent to its lowest
since Oct. 9. It was last down 0.64 percent, or 129 points, at
20,080.
The broader NSE index fell as much as 1.14 percent,
also to its weakest since Oct. 9. It was last down 0.6 percent,
or 37.5 points, at 5,964.30.
Still, India is seen in a better position than last year
when similar Fed tapering fears roiled emerging markets, sending
the rupee to a record low and denting shares.
Domestic shares went on to post a sharp recovery in the
second half of last year following measures by the government
and the central bank to slash the current account deficit and
boost currency reserves.
But on Tuesday, both indexes were headed for their seventh
fall in eight sessions, tracking lower Asian markets a day after
disappointing U.S. manufacturing data.
Software services exporters, which had hit record highs last
month on expectations of an improving U.S. economy led
decliners.
Tata Consultancy Services fell 2.1 percent, while
Infosys Ltd lost 1.4 percent.
Among other blue chip shares heavyweight ITC Ltd
fell 1.1 percent while ICICI Bank Ltd is down more 0.5
percent.
However, Divi's Laboratories gains 4.8 percent to
hit an all-time high after its December-quarter earnings beat
estimates.
(Editing by Eric Meijer)