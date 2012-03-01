MUMBAI, March 1 Pepper futures in India fell on Thursday as profit sales emerged after prices hit a contract high in the previous session though slack domestic supplies due to a likely fall in output restricted the fall.

* At 2:34 p.m., the most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 2.42 percent lower at 38,650 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 39,830 rupees on Wednesday.

* "Correction is seen in pepper futures after the recent rise in prices. The March contract may fall to 38,000 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Analysts, however, do not expect any sharp fall in the prices because of an estimated lower output and dwindling stocks.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In Kochi, a key spot market, pepper was 149.5 rupees down at 38,109.5 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell due to mounting supplies in the local markets and estimates of a bumper crop as farmers expanded area under cultivation.

* The April turmeric contract was 0.74 percent lower at 4,800 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Arrivals in the mandi are gaining pace and demand from the overseas and domestic buyers continues to remain dull," Angel Commodities said in a research note.

* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric fell 56 rupees to 4,443 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell, weighed by poor demand from local buyers, rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.

* The March jeera contract was down 1.22 percent at 13,940 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Harvesting is progressing well and local supplies are increasing day by day. Jeera prices are likely to remain under pressure in the near term," said Samir Mahendra Shah, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* In the Unjha market, daily arrivals from the new season crop have risen to 7,000-8,000 of 60 kg each. The price fell 112 rupees to 14,271 rupees per 100 kg on Thursday.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)