MUMBAI, March 2 Pepper futures in India were down on Friday due to profit-taking triggered by falling spot prices though a likely fall in output limited the fall.

* At 3:07 p.m, the most-active pepper for March delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.66 percent lower at 37,780 rupees per 100 kg.

* It has risen more than 27 percent so far since the start of February.

* "Demand has slowed down at higher prices. Buyers are waiting for some dip in prices. Prices are expected to fall by another 200-300 rupees per 100 kg but may again rebound because of strong fundamentals," said Manikant Khona, a trader from Kochi,a akey market in Kerala.

* Analysts, do not expect any sharp fall in the prices because of an estimated lower output and dwindling stocks.

* Industry officials are estimating 43,000-45,000 tonnes of domestic pepper output for 2012, compared with 49,000 tonnes last year.

* In Kochi, a key spot market, pepper fell 496 rupees to 37,426 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on some local demand but higher supplies in the domestic markets and estimates of a bumper crop restricted the gains.

* The April turmeric contract was 0.42 percent higher at 4,784 rupees per 100 kg.

* Analysts expect arrivals in turmeric to increase further in coming days and weigh on prices.

* At Nizamabad in Andhra Pradesh, turmeric was almost steady at 4,455 rupees per 100 kg.

* Turmeric output in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh, India's top producer of the spice, is likely to rise 36 percent on year to 83,000 tonnes in 2012 due to an expansion in acreage.

* Turmeric arrivals from the new crop have started in the spot markets.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures hit a fresh contract low due to sluggish domestic demand, mounting supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.

* The March jeera contract was down 0.31 percent at 13,865 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 13,640 rupees.

* "Arrivals from the new crop are increasing and would peak by mid-March. Supplies are expected to remain high because farmers are getting very good prices," said Jayesh Patel, a trader from Unjha, Gujarat.

* In the Unjha market, daily arrivals from the new season crop have risen to 12,000-15,000 of 60 kg each. The price fell 172 rupees to 14,158 rupees per 100 kg on Friday.

* Jeera is cultivated during winter from October to December and harvesting starts from February.

* Jeera sowing rose 50 percent on year to 368,000 hectares in Gujarat as on Jan. 16. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)