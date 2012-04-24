* Biggest percentage gain for TCS since July 2009
* Index firms up after rally in IT shares
* Telecoms fall for second day on TRAI's proposals
* Cement shares still under pressure ahead of CCI ruling
By Manoj Dharra
MUMBAI, April 24 Indian shares snapped a two-day
fall to end 0.65 percent higher on Tuesday, helped by
better-than-expected earnings from the country's leading
software services exporter.
Tata Consultancy Services, which posted results
post trading hours on Monday, saw its biggest single day gain in
nearly three years after the company said it expects to
outperform the sector outlook. It rose 12.2 percent.
The bullish performance also helped pull up rival Infosys
Ltd shares which have fallen 16 percent since its
earnings till Monday. Infosys shares pared losses and ended 1.7
percent up.
The IT index rose 4.37 percent, also helped by the
sharp fall in the rupee, which hit a three-and-half month low.
The country's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.65
percent to 17,207.29 points while the broader 50-share NSE index
added 0.42 percent to be at 5,222.65 points.
"The gains were largely driven by IT stocks which jumped up
strongly after TCS showed confidence in their growth prospects
for FY13, and a weakened rupee helped," said Rikesh Parikh, vice
president-equities, Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd.
However, rollover in stocks remain at a three month low
ahead of derivatives expiry on Thursday, he said, pointing to a
bearish oulook.
Telecoms shares lost for a second successive day as
sentiment remained dour as a regulatory proposal to increase the
price of 2G spectrum continued to weigh on the sector.
Bharti Airtel Ltd, the biggest by subscriber base,
was down 1.65 percent at 307.35 rupees.
Idea Cellular Ltd fell 4.2 percent and Reliance
Communications Ltd shed 1.4 percent.
India's telecoms regulator proposed a near tenfold increase
in the price of 2G spectrum in a reissue of licences being
stripped from mobile operators, drawing howls of protest from
companies hoping to win them back. {ID:nL3E8FN85E]
State-run oil stocks witnessed some buying interest after
local media reported that the government has agreed in-principle
to allow diesel prices to be market-determined.
Analysts estimate a maximum 3-5 rupees hike in diesel prices
this fiscal year. Bharat Petroleum Corp, HPCL
and Indian Oil Corp ended between 1.6 -2
percent higher.
India's competition watchdog imposed hefty penalties against
agrichemical manufacturers, sparking fears similar action will
follow regarding cement makers.
United Phosphorous fell 6.1 percent, while Excel
Crop Care ended 4.4 percent lower after the
Competition Commission of India imposed a penalty of 9 percent
of the average of their standalone turnover over the past three
years.
Cement companies also fell on fears of a similar adverse
ruling.
ACC fell 2.4 percent, while Ambuja Cements
lost 4.6 percent.
For the full list of Indian shares that moved during the
day, please see MARKET EYE items.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro steady as Dutch sale provides some relief
* Brent dips towards $118 on euro zone concern
* Euro, shares recover, Europe worries linger
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General news Asia Macro data
A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:
topnews.session.rservices.com
LIVE PRICES & DATA:
World Stocks Currency rates
Dow Jones/NASDAQ Nikkei
FTSE 100 Debt
Indian rupee LME price overview
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)