Reuters Market Eye - After mild weekly gains, with the BSE Sensex up 0.13 percent and the Nifty up 0.14 percent, stock investors to keep their attention on global risk factors, though a further slump in crude prices could support markets.

Rupee direction also key for stock markets after currency hits record low of 57.32 on Friday.

Foreign investors were net sellers in Indian equities worth 4.36 billion rupees so far this week as of Thursday.

Derivatives expiry on June 28 should keep trading volatile, traders say.

Markets also eyeing potential ruling from the Competition Commision of India on whether to fine tyre companies over allegations of price fixing

