A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai February 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Reuters Market Eye - Cash conditions will be closely watched in the Indian debt/FX markets, with liquidity expected to tighten in the lead-up to mid-March, when excise and service taxes are followed by advance tax outflows.

Dealers will watch whether the central bank adds to liquidity via an OMO or term repo sale.

A more cautious tone is also expected at the start of the week after data late on Friday showed India's economy grew a slower-than-expected 4.7 percent in the October-December quarter from a year earlier.