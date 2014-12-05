Gold hits five-month high on rising geopolitical tensions
Gold hit a five-month high on Monday as the dollar weakened with investors taking refuge in safe-haven assets in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
Reuters Market Eye - Indian debt/FX markets to wait for cues from CPI, industrial production data next week.
U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due late on Friday to provide cues for market's opening on Monday.
10-year bond seen in 7.88 to 7.98 pct range next week.
Rupee seen holding between 61.30 to 62.00 per dollar band.
Winter session of parliament and government's disinvestment programme for FY15 also to be in focus.
Nifty seen in 8,400-8,700 range.
Foreign investor activity in index futures also on watch after four consecutive sessions of selling.
China CPI data on Wednesday.
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
July-Sept current acc balance, no fixed date for release.
Wed: India money supply data.
Fri: India bank credit data, deposit data at 1130 GMT.
India CPI/industrial production data at 1200 GMT.
Gold hit a five-month high on Monday as the dollar weakened with investors taking refuge in safe-haven assets in the wake of rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea.
TOKYO Shares and the U.S. dollar dipped on Monday while U.S. bond yields slumped to five-month lows after soft U.S. economic data hurt investor sentiment already frayed by worries over North Korea and coming French elections.