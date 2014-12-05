A broker monitors share prices at a brokerage firm in Mumbai August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Indian debt/FX markets to wait for cues from CPI, industrial production data next week.

U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due late on Friday to provide cues for market's opening on Monday.

10-year bond seen in 7.88 to 7.98 pct range next week.

Rupee seen holding between 61.30 to 62.00 per dollar band.

Winter session of parliament and government's disinvestment programme for FY15 also to be in focus.

Nifty seen in 8,400-8,700 range.

Foreign investor activity in index futures also on watch after four consecutive sessions of selling.

China CPI data on Wednesday.

KEY FACTORS TO WATCH

July-Sept current acc balance, no fixed date for release.

Wed: India money supply data.

Fri: India bank credit data, deposit data at 1130 GMT.

India CPI/industrial production data at 1200 GMT.