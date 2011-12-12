BRIEF-Central Bank of India says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action
* Says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Citigroup has resumed coverage on Sesa Goa with a 'sell' rating and a reduced target price of 169 rupees from 317 rupees citing cautious near-term view on ore prices, slower clearances and company being no longer a pure play on iron ore. "While Sesa is no longer net cash post Cairn's acquisition, there is a cash pipeline from Cairn. However, ambiguity about management focus/Sesa's own growth plans is an overhang," said Citi in a note on Friday. At 10:36 a.m, shares of Sesa Goa were down 0.8 percent at 173.20 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)
By Nicole Pinto June 14 Indonesian shares hit a record closing high on Wednesday, with most markets in the region rising ahead of a likely rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting more clarity on its future stance. Indonesia surged 1.5 percent, buoyed by financials, while Vietnam hit a nine-year closing high. Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly see the Fed raising its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent,