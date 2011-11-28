UBS has upgraded Bharat Petroleum Corp to 'neutral' from 'sell' and cut its target price to 560 rupees from 625 rupees. The upgrade was on back of a 22 percent correction in BPCL's stock price and expectations its Bina refinery would bring earnings stability for the oil marketer, UBS said. BPCL would have better support than other oil marketing firms due to higher contribution from the refining business and a more profitable city outlets, UBS added. At 10.54 a.m shares were at 517.55 rupees down 0.21 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)