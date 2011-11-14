Credit Suisse has downgraded Educomp Solutions Ltd post its September earnings to 'neutral' from 'overweight' and has cut its target price to 275 rupees from 360 rupees. "Educomp's Sep-11 results disappointed with revenue/profit missing estimates by 8 percent and 30 percent. Revenue/EBITDA growth at 16 percent/2 percent YoY were lacklustre," Credit Suisse said in a note. Adds, "Our earnings per share estimates go down 12 percent/9 percent/8 percent over FY12/13/14, as we build in the weaker growth and margins, and higher interest cost," it added. Educomp Solutions Sept-quarter net profit was down 78 pct to 261.1 million rupees, versus a year ago.. At 12.57 p.m., shares were at 227.60 rupees, down 5.93 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)