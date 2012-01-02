India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Shares in India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki rose as much as 2.83 percent, which dealers said, was after the company's December sales numbers were in-line, despite a six day shutdown for bi-annual maintenance. Sales fell 7.1 percent to 92,161 units in December from a year earlier. "Had the plant run to its full capacity, it could have touched sales of 100,000 vehicles," Deepak Jain, auto analyst at Sharekhan said, adding sales were "in-line" with his expectations. At 1.21 p.m., shares were up 2.42 percent at 940.25 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: