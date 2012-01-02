Shares in India's top carmaker Maruti Suzuki rose as much as 2.83 percent, which dealers said, was after the company's December sales numbers were in-line, despite a six day shutdown for bi-annual maintenance. Sales fell 7.1 percent to 92,161 units in December from a year earlier. "Had the plant run to its full capacity, it could have touched sales of 100,000 vehicles," Deepak Jain, auto analyst at Sharekhan said, adding sales were "in-line" with his expectations. At 1.21 p.m., shares were up 2.42 percent at 940.25 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)