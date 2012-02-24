Shares in ABB Ltd, unit of Swiss engineering group ABB , fell for the second consecutive day after the company posted a lower-than-estimated sales and margin growth. Profit of 670 million rupees was up nine times year on year on an extremely weak base and was boosted by 82 million rupees due to accounting policy change related to amortisation of goodwill and 150 million rupees foreign exchange gain, JP Morgan said in a note. At 11.04 a.m, the stock was down 3.76 percent at 843 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)