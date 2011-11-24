Goldman Sachs has initiated Adani Enterprises with a
'sell' rating and a price target of 316 rupees citing minimum
upside for the stock and execution risk for mining projects.
"... Subsidiaries appear to be fairly valued and the benefits of
improving cash returns are already priced in.... We expect AEL
to spend about $13 billion (FY13E-24E) in the mining segment,
and use of leverage to fund this capex will magnify the downside
risks, in our view," Goldman Sachs said in a note. The
investment bank also believes the mining projects are likely to
face delays due to regulatory issues. At 10.24 a.m, the stock
was at 289.55 rupees down 1.96 percent.
