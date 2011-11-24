Goldman Sachs has initiated Adani Enterprises with a 'sell' rating and a price target of 316 rupees citing minimum upside for the stock and execution risk for mining projects. "... Subsidiaries appear to be fairly valued and the benefits of improving cash returns are already priced in.... We expect AEL to spend about $13 billion (FY13E-24E) in the mining segment, and use of leverage to fund this capex will magnify the downside risks, in our view," Goldman Sachs said in a note. The investment bank also believes the mining projects are likely to face delays due to regulatory issues. At 10.24 a.m, the stock was at 289.55 rupees down 1.96 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)