Shares of diversified trading firm Adani Enterprises Ltd extended gains and rose as much as 2.7 percent after the company said it signed a five-year coal supply agreement with power producer NTPC Ltd.. Adani Enterprises will supply 4 million tonnes of coal imported from global sources to NTPC, the compay said in a statement. At 11:31 a.m, the stock was up 2.02 percent at 366.20 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)