The news that Adani Power has put on hold its capacity expansion plans for 6,500 megawatts, will not have any valuation impact, Ambit Capital said in a note. "This news has no impact on our sum-of-the-parts valuation (SOTP) of 116 rupees per share, as we have not modelled any of these projects in our valuation given that these projects are yet to achieve financial closure," the note said. It maintains a buy rating for Adani Power. At 12.31 p.m, the stock was at 64.40 rupees, down 4.02 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)