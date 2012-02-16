Shares of power utility firms extended gains for a second session after India directed state-run Coal India to sign long-term fuel supply agreements with private power producers. "If the current proposal increases availability of coal at concessional prices, then, and only then, will it benefit private utilities such as Adani Power, Lanco Infratech and CESC, which have operational or under-construction capacities," Kotak Securities said in a note. At 10.12 a.m Adani Power was up 6.6 percent, Lanco Infra 5.25 percent, Tata Power 3.13 percent and Reliance Power was 1.06 percent higher. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)