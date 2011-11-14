Shares in Jet Airways (India) and SpiceJet were trading lower after the companies recorded losses for Sept quarter. On Friday, Jet recorded a net loss of 7.13 billion rupees in July-Sept versus a profit of 124 million rupees a year ago. Spicejet too had reported a loss of 2.4 billion rupees versus a profit of 101.1 million rupees a year ago . For Jet Airways, high expenses resulted in losses of 352 million rupees at EBITDA level. Forex losses stood at 2.8 billion rupees, which led to the higher-than-estimated loss, Batlivala & Karani said in a note. For SpiceJet, the reasons for the losses are high fuel cost and stiff competition, Angel Broking said. In a note, JP Morgan has cut target price for Jet to 365 rupees from 575 rupees and that for Spicejet to 35 rupees from 60 rupees. "...in the near term, (airline) stocks could struggle, given concerns about the economy and sustainability of high load factors," said the note. At 11.15 a.m., Jet and Spicejet were trading 3.7 percent and 3.5 percent lower. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)