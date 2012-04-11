Shares in Indian airlines jumped on expectations the government will soon allow foreign carriers to invest in local airlines, poviding a lifeline to cash-starved and debt-laden carriers such as Kingfisher Airlines

Foreign airlines are barred from investing in domestic ones, though overseas investors are allowed to hold a cumulative 49 percent.

Jet Airways rose more than 4 percent, while SpiceJet gained 4 percent.

Kingfisher was up 6.5 percent, continuing a period intense volatility in recent sessions as the carrier has been the subject of various takeover rumours, none of which has been officially confirmed. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)