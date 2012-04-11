US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Shares in Indian airlines jumped on expectations the government will soon allow foreign carriers to invest in local airlines, poviding a lifeline to cash-starved and debt-laden carriers such as Kingfisher Airlines
Foreign airlines are barred from investing in domestic ones, though overseas investors are allowed to hold a cumulative 49 percent.
Jet Airways rose more than 4 percent, while SpiceJet gained 4 percent.
Kingfisher was up 6.5 percent, continuing a period intense volatility in recent sessions as the carrier has been the subject of various takeover rumours, none of which has been officially confirmed. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.