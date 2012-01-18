Shares of Alok Industries fell on build-up of short positions in their February futures, said two futures and options dealers. At 3:14 p.m, open interest positions in the contract increased 16.8 million shares, a rise of 67.7 percent. The futures contract price fell more than 2.3 percent to 19.30 rupees, while the share price was down 2.3 percent at 19.15 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)