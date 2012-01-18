BRIEF-Weizmann approves purchase of 300,000 preferance shares at 100 rupees each
* Says approved purchase of 300,000 preferance shares at 100 rupees each
Shares of Alok Industries fell on build-up of short positions in their February futures, said two futures and options dealers. At 3:14 p.m, open interest positions in the contract increased 16.8 million shares, a rise of 67.7 percent. The futures contract price fell more than 2.3 percent to 19.30 rupees, while the share price was down 2.3 percent at 19.15 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
Jun 13The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters-MIOIS (Mumbai Interbank Overnight Indexed Swap) for six months was 6.20 percent on Tuesday. TENOR BID/OFFER MID-RATE --------- --------- -------- 1 MONTHS 6.23/6.27 6.25 2 MONTHS 6.23/6.26 6.25 3 MONTHS 6.19/6.23 6.21 6 MONTHS 6.17/6.20 6.19 9 MONTHS 6.18/6.21 6.20 1 YEAR 6.21/6.23 6.22 2 YEARS 6.11/6.13 6.12 3 YEARS 6.13/6.15 6.14 4 YEARS 6.19/6