Shares in Ansal Housing & Construction Ltd jumped to its maximum daily limit of 20 percent in early trades after the company post market hours on Tuesday said its board was to meet on December 2 to consider a buyback of equity shares. . At 9.41 a.m shares were at 38.55 rupees, up 20 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)