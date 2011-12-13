JP Morgan has raised target price of Apollo Hospital Enterprise to 650 rupees from 590 rupees and has maintained 'overweight' rating as the company is expected to improve efficinecy through various measures. The company is likely to divest its non-core assests by selling off its BPO business in 6-9 months and is targeting to improve occupancy in Hyderabad to 70 percent by FY12 from 64 percent, JP Morgan said in a note. The company is also looking to close non-viable pharmacy stores, which can boost margins. At 10.00 a.m, the stock was at 606.70 rupees, down 2.66 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)