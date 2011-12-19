Shares in Apollo Hospitals extended gains for a second straight session, after the company clarified on the shares it allotted to its promoters on conversion of warrants. The company had said in a statement on Thursday that it had allotted 3,089,242 shares to Prathap C. Reddy, one of its founders, as per prevalent regulations and guidelines. At 11:30 a.m, shares of Apollo Hospitals were up 1.16 percent at 538 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)