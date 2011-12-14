Shares of Areva T&D fell after its scheme of arrangement to separate tarnsmission and distribution businesses took effect as per information available on the National Stock Exchange of India. The compnay's board at its meeting held on Dec. 2 fixed Dec. 15 as the record date for determining shareholders who would be entitled to receive 1 share each of Smartgrid Automation Distribution and Switchgear for every 1 share held in Areva T&D, the notice said. Smartgrid Automation Distribution and Switchgear is the company that takes care of the distribution business. At 10:32 a.m, shares in Areva T&D were at 158.65 rupees, down 19.55 percent. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)