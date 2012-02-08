BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
Shares of infrastructure company ARSS Infrastructure Projects were locked after falling the maximum permitted 5 percent daily limit, as the company posted a Dec-quarter net loss of 123.6 million rupees.. There has been a substantial rise in input costs but not a corresponding increased in revenue, said a statement from the company, which is undergoing a debt restructuring. At 9.55 a.m, the stock was at 135.10 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 8) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------