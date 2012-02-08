Shares of infrastructure company ARSS Infrastructure Projects were locked after falling the maximum permitted 5 percent daily limit, as the company posted a Dec-quarter net loss of 123.6 million rupees.. There has been a substantial rise in input costs but not a corresponding increased in revenue, said a statement from the company, which is undergoing a debt restructuring. At 9.55 a.m, the stock was at 135.10 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)