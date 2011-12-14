Shares in Arvind Ltd rose as much as 3.6 percent after the company said on Tuesday that it has fromed a joint venture with PD Fiber Glass Group to manufacture glass fabrics in India and will invest 800 million rupees over 5 years.. "The joint venture is projected to achieve a revenue of 2.5 billion rupees after a first phase of investment, this will double to a revenue of 5 billion rupees after the investment made in second phase," the company said in press note. At 11.02 a.m, the stock was at 82.15 rupees, up 2.94 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)