Shares in Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd rose as much as 17.5 percent after Clariant Chemicals (India) Ltd said it has bought 5.86 percent stake in the pigments maker. Clariant said it has bought the stake at 92.50 rupees per share through a block deal. As on Dec . 31, Clariant Pigments (Korea) Ltd held 5.86 percent stake in Asahi Songwon, Exchange data showed . At 1.02 p.m., shares in Asahi were up 11.42 percent at 100 rupees, while Clariant was trading up 1.9 percent at 629.95 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)