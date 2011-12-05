Shares in bus and truck maker Ashok Leyland were trading as much as 3.2 percent higher in early trades after the company said on Saturday its Nov vehicle sale were up 53 percent.. "At 25, ALL (the stock) is trading at attractive valuations of 11x FY12E and 9.2x FY2013E earnings. We maintain our Buy view on the stock with a target price of 32 rupees," Angel Broking said in a note. At 9.24 a.m., shares were at 25.55 rupees, up 2.4 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)