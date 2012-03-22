Shares of Ashok Leyland, India's second-biggest bus and truck maker, rose as much as 6.5 percent to 29.60 rupees after Jefferies initiated coverage with a "Buy" rating and a price target of 37 rupees in a report dated March 21.

National Stock Exchange data also shows 15 million shares were traded in a block deal at an average of 29.08 rupees per share.

"Going forward, we expect operating leverage as well as benefits from its tax-exempt plant to boost margins," Jefferies said in its note. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)