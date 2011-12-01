CLSA has downgraded Ashok Leyland to 'underperform' from 'outperform' and cut target price to 23 rupees from 31 rupees, citing cut in its M&HCV industry growth forecast for FY13 to 0 percent from 10 percent. "Our channel checks with CV industry participants indicate some red flags for CV industry outlook - weaker retail demand in recent weeks, rising dealer inventories, softening freight rates (highlighted by CLSA's IRR team), delays in payment of instalments by truck operators to financiers," said CLSA in a note. "CLSA believes that company's earnings are highly sensitive to M&HCV industry growth, a relatively high fixed cost structure and leverage also adds to the higher sensitivity," added the research house. At 12:58 p.m., shares of Ashok Leyland were up 1 percent at 24.90 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi)