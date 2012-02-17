Shares in steel maker Adhunik Metaliks were trading up after the Economic Times reported the company is in advanced talks to sell its unlisted forging unit to auto component maker Amtek Auto for 2.3 billion rupees. At 10.23 a.m., shares were up 5.17 percent at 57 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)