Citigroup has downgraded Asian Paints to 'sell' from 'neutral' and cut target price to 2,758 rupees from 3,058 rupees citing near-term commodity cost pressures and a weaker macro environment. "We cut earnings by 5-10 (percent) over FY12-14E, to reflect cost pressures (notably TiO2 (Titanium Dioxide)). Cost pressures are exacerbated by a depreciating rupee (~25-30 (percent) of raw materials are imported)," said the bank in a note on Friday. At 11:13 a.m, shares of Asian Paints were down 0.9 percent at 2,805 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)