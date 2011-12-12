BRIEF-Central Bank of India says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action
* Says RBI has put bank under prompt corrective action in view of high net NPA and negative ROA
Citigroup has downgraded Asian Paints to 'sell' from 'neutral' and cut target price to 2,758 rupees from 3,058 rupees citing near-term commodity cost pressures and a weaker macro environment. "We cut earnings by 5-10 (percent) over FY12-14E, to reflect cost pressures (notably TiO2 (Titanium Dioxide)). Cost pressures are exacerbated by a depreciating rupee (~25-30 (percent) of raw materials are imported)," said the bank in a note on Friday. At 11:13 a.m, shares of Asian Paints were down 0.9 percent at 2,805 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
By Nicole Pinto June 14 Indonesian shares hit a record closing high on Wednesday, with most markets in the region rising ahead of a likely rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve, with investors awaiting more clarity on its future stance. Indonesia surged 1.5 percent, buoyed by financials, while Vietnam hit a nine-year closing high. Economists polled by Reuters overwhelmingly see the Fed raising its benchmark rate to a target range of 1.00 percent to 1.25 percent,