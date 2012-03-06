Shares in AstraZeneca Pharma India Ltd rose following a report in the Economic Times newspaper, citing two people familiar with the matter, that its parent AstraZeneca Plc was planning to delist the Indian unit and was in talks with top investment banks. "We continue to consider two options, reducing our shareholding to the new statutory maximum of 75% and delisting," the report quoted the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, which owns 90% of the Indian unit, as saying. "As a company policy, we do not comment on market speculations," AstraZeneca India's spokesman told Reuters on Monday. At 1:09 p.m., shares of AstraZeneca Pharma India were up 11 percent at 2,319 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Kaustubh Kulkarni; editing by Malini Menon)