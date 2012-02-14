Shares in drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma Ltd were trading lower in early trade on Tuesday, a day after the company posted a net loss of 285 million rupees in its December quarter. The company posted a foreign exchange loss of 1.44 billion rupees on repayment of foreign currency convertible bonds, it said in a statement. At 09:35 a.m (0405 GMT), the stock was down 2.3 percent at 106.85 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)