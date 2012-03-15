Indian shares dropped as sectors sensitive to interest rates such as banks and real estate firms dropped after the central bank kept its policy unchanged and voiced a more hawkish stance than investors had expected.

The Reserve Bank of India statement warning about inflationary pressures from oil prices, the government's finances and the weaker rupee cast doubts about both the timing and magnitude of future rate actions.

Shares in banks, which had rallied after the RBI's surprise cut on the cash reserve ration on Friday, reversed some of those gains, with the NSE Bank Nifty down 2.7 percent.

State Bank of India fell 2.4 percent, while ICICI Bank lost 2.5 percent.

The real estate sector, which has been reeling from high interests, also took a hit. Shares of Unitech , DLF, HDIL and Indiabulls Real Estate, were down 4-5 percent each. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)