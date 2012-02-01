Shares in aviation companies Jet Airways, Kingfisher Airlines, and SpiceJet were trading higher, a day after the country's biggest oil refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC) said it will cut jet fuel prices by up to 3.1 percent to 63,864 rupees. The move will bring some relief to airline companies battling low fares and high fuel costs, dealers said. At 11.16 a.m., SpiceJet was up 5.2 percent at 22.50 rupees, Jet Airways up 4.4 percent at 261.20 rupees and Kingfisher Airlines 4.26 percent at 25.70 rupees, while IOC shares were down 2.55 percent at 281.45 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)