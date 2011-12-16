Shares of aviation companies SpiceJet, Jet Airways and Kingfisher Airlines were up in early trade after state-owned fuel retailer Indian Oil Corp cut aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by 920 rupees per kilolitre effective Dec. 16.. The move will bring some relief to airline companies reeling under high fuel costs, dealers said. At 9.56 a.m., SpiceJet was up 4.37 percent at 17.90 rupees, Jet Airways 1.88 percent at 222.20 rupees and Kingfisher Airlines 1.75 percent at 23.20 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)