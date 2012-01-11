Aviation stocks rose after business news channel CNCB-TV18 reported that the home ministry had indicated it had no objection to the aviation ministry's proposal to allow 49 percent FDI in the sector, several dealers said. The report, quoting sources, said the only hurdle now was the capital market regulator's allowing an exemption from the takeover code and the finance ministry had taken up the issue. Once the exemption is in place, the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP) will move the cabinet note on the proposal. At 2:01 p.m, Jet Airways was up 9.11 percent at 207.80 rupees and Kingfisher Airlines 6.67 percent at 22.40 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)