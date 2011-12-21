BNP Paribas said the recent correction in Axis Bank was overdone and remains its top pick maintaing with a 'buy' rating for a target price of 1,353 rupees. Axis Bank stock fell as much as 21.09 percent in nine trading sessions. The French bank said in a note it sees large-scale defaults unlikely from power sector in which the bank has a 5 percent of its total loans. "Our view is that currently non-performing loans are a sector-specific risk rather than a bank-specific risk. The bank has one of the most diversified fee-based income streams, which we project will grow at 20 percent plus," it added. At 11.20 a.m shares in Axis Bank were were at 841.90 rupees, up 2.65 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)