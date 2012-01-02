Shares in Bajaj Auto fell as much as 7.5 percent after the company said it sold 305,690 vehicles in December, up 10.4 percent on year.. The sales were 15 percent below expectations, brokerage Sharekhan said in a note. Month on month, volumes declined 20.6 percent. The brokerage said it was the lowest monthly export volumes for 2011/12. At 11.42 a.m, the stock was 1,475 rupees, down 7.3 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)