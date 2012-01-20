Macquarie has downgraded Bajaj Auto to underperform from neutral and cut target price to 1,320 rupees from 1,560 rupees on a weak growth outlook for the motorcycle segment in India. "We expect competitive intensity in the two-wheeler space to rise as Honda (Honda Motors and Scooters India) is increasing its capacity aggressively," the investment bank said in a note. It expects Bajaj Auto's margins to be under pressure next year due to deterioration in domestic product mix and an export incentive scheme ending in March 2012. "We believe Bajaj will sacrifice margins for growth and market share," Macquarie said. At 10.06 a.m, the stock was up 3.94 percent at 1,523.60 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)