Bank of America-Merrill Lynch has upgraded Balrampur Chini to buy from underperform and maintained target price of 57 rupees citing expansion of profit margins driven by cyclical reduction in sugar surplus from next year. The bank said in a report that margin expansion will be modest but "continuing expansion of return-on-equity to 15 percent by FY14 from 7 percent in FY12 may re-rate Balrampur...,". At 10:03 a.m, shares of Balrampur Chini were down 0.12 percent at 40.70 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)