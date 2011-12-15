The NSE Bank Nifty has underperformed the broader Nifty index largely due to concern about asset quality and macroeconomic trends such as slower GDP growth, policy bottlenecks and inflation, RBS said in a note. The Bank Nifty has fallen 28.6 the year to date, underperforming the Nifty Index, which lost 23.3 percent this year. The Scottish bank said it remains overweight on Indian banks and reiterated 'buy' for State Bank Of India and Axis Bank and said in a note that ICICI Bank looked attractive following a recent stock correction. At 12.25 p.m. the bank index was at 8,410.8, down 1.43 percent and the 50-share NSE index was at 4,694.75, down 1.45 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)