The National Stock Exchange's Bank Nifty Index gained on bargain hunting after a five-day decline and further open market operations by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), two institutional dealers said. Overnight gains in global peers also boosted sentiment, they said. After market hours on Tuesday, the RBI said it will buy back 100-billion-rupee worth of bonds through open market operations on Dec. 22. At 11:41 a.m, the Bank Nifty was up 2.95 percent at 8,028. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)