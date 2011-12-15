Barclays has initiated its coverage on five Indian banks, with a negative stance mainly due to concerns over credit quality and medium-term growth. Barclays sees credit quality concerns that have come in force in the past two quarters, persisting and affecting the sector more broadly. The sector's growth in the medium term will be weaker than that of past five years. "...Although valuations have corrected and are less than their historical averages, we see no positive catalyst," Barclays said. HDFC Bank is the research house's top pick and only overweight rated stock with a price target of 539 rupees because of its low exposure to corporate term lending. It has an underweight rating on Bank of Baroda (target price 665 rupees), and equalweight rating on Axis Bank (target price 1,049 rupees), ICICI Bank (target price 778 rupees) and Punjab National Bank (target price 909 rupees). (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)