Citi expects the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) measures to curb speculation in the currency market to reduce currency-related fee income of Indian banks by 20 percent in the near term. This could impact their annualised pre-tax earnings by 1.3-3.2 percent, it said. "Among the banks at greater earnings risk are HDFC Bank while PNB, Yes and Canara are the least vulnerable," Citi said in a note. In order to bring down speculation in the foreign exchange market resulting from booking and canceling forward contracts, the central bank on Dec 15 reduced net overnight open position limit or trading limits for banks in the market.. At 11.58 a.m, the Bank Nifty was down 0.76 percent at 7,859.30, its lowest since October 2009. HDFC Bank was up 2.19 percent at 414.90 rupees. Punjab National Bank was down 1.07 percent, Yes Bank 1.47 percent at 251.35 rupees and Canara Bank 4.44 percent down at 371.20 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)