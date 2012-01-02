RBI's BaselIII draft guidelines which says banks should have minimum tier-I capital of 7 percent, while total capital must be at least 9 percent of risk-weighted assets would impact state-run banks and many would find it difficult to meet FY15-17 requirements especially on core-equity capital, Prabhudas Lilladher said in a note. However, private banks are very well placed to meet the requirements as they have negligible reliance on perpetual debt instruments. Separately, Religare in a note, said implementation of these norms would not materially impact private banks given their healthy tier-I ratios (8.5 percent plus) and greater reliance on common equity for tier I funding, but could hurt leverage and return on equity of state-run banks. Shares in State Bank of India were up 0.03 percent at 1,619.55 rupees, Union Bank of India was 1.38 percent lower at 167.50 rupees and Bank of India 0.34 percent up at 267.45 rupees while private lender ICICI Bank shares were 1.29 percent up at 693.75 rupees in a flat Mumbai market. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)